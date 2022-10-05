Anganwari workers stage dharna

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 4

The district branch of Anganwari Mulazam Union (CITU), Punjab, organised a dharna in front of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here on Tuesday. They laid stress on the current demands of employees of anganwari centres.

Anoop Kaur, district president of the centre, led the protesting workers. Beant Kaur, Sarabjit Kaur and Narinder Kaur were among others who addressed the workers on the occasion.

The leaders condemned the state government for not redressing their problems as a result of which they were facing difficulties in making ends meet. They said they were being given meagre honorarium and AAP leaders had promised to double it in the run-up to the Assembly elections but they had not done so even after a lapse of six months.

The leaders demanded that posts of anganwari workers and helpers, which had been lying vacant over the years, should be filled. They also demanded an increase in their honorarium and allocation of mobile sets to do online work. Other demands too were highlighted on the occasion.

A memorandum of demands was submitted to the state government through Assistant Commissioner (General) Puneet Sharma.