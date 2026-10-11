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Home / Amritsar / Anger spills onto roads as govt staff burn effigies over demands

Anger spills onto roads as govt staff burn effigies over demands

Slam CM Bhagwant Mann, seek restoration of allowances, revision of pension, pay scales

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:25 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Government employees and pensioners protest outside the DC office in Amritsar on Saturday.
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State government teachers, employees and pensioners staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Amritsar and burnt effigies of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the state Finance Minister to express their resentment over the repeated postponement of meetings with their representatives.

The protest was organised under the joint leadership of various district-level Punjab government employees’ unions. Addressing the gathering, union leaders alleged that the state government had repeatedly assured the Joint Front that a meeting would be held, but continued to postpone discussions on the long-pending demands of employees and pensioners. They criticised Mann and the Finance Minister for allegedly refusing to meet their representatives and urged the government to initiate dialogue to resolve the outstanding issues.

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“We have been raising demands for the restoration of allowances, including border and rural area allowances, revision of pensions and pay scales, regularisation of temporary employees across all categories, and revival of the old pension scheme. But the state government, despite having four years to offer solutions, has been stalling and taking us for a ride,” said Ashwani Awasthi, district unit head of the Democratic Teachers Front.

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Other key demands included the payment of 66 months of outstanding arrears in a single instalment, the release of pending dearness allowance (DA) instalments, and implementation of a 13 per cent DA increase in line with the Central Government. The leaders also called for the withdrawal of the ?200 tax, which they described as a zakat tax, implementation of the second part of the Fifth Pay Commission’s recommendations, and restoration of all allowances, including the rural allowance.

Jarmanjit Singh Chhajjalwadi, a member of one of the employee unions, said employees and pensioners had been waiting for their legitimate demands to be addressed. He urged the state government to meet the Joint Front at the earliest. The protesters warned failure to resolve the problems through dialogue would compel the organisation to intensify its agitation.

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