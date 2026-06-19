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Home / Amritsar / Anika Sharma eyes national championship berth

Anika Sharma eyes national championship berth

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:41 AM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Anika Sharma at the state ranking tournament in Barnala.
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Promising shuttler Anika Sharma has strengthened her bid for a place in the Under-11 national championship after winning two silver medals in the singles and doubles events at the recently concluded state ranking tournament in Barnala.

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Anika is currently among the probables for the national championship. If she secures qualification, she will become the first girl from Amritsar to represent the state in the Under-11 category at the national level.

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Former international badminton player Mayank Behal, who has been coaching Anika since she took up the sport, expressed confidence in her abilities and future prospects.

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“Anika has tremendous potential and can go on to become an international badminton player,” said Behal. “All coaches at Rising Stars Badminton Academy are currently preparing her for the Punjab State Championship, scheduled to be held in September. A strong performance there will secure her qualification for the national championship.”

Inspired by PV Sindhu, Anika began playing the sport at the age of six with the dream of representing the country on the international stage. Her talent became evident early, as she won the U-9 district championship just a year after taking up the game.

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In 2025, at the age of eight, she claimed a bronze medal in the U-11 Punjab State Championship, further underlining her potential as one of the state’s most promising young players.

Anika’s journey has been strongly supported by her parents, Anil Sharma and Kritika Sharma, both working professionals who have encouraged her sporting ambitions from the outset.

The young shuttler currently trains for nearly four hours every day at Rising Stars Badminton Academy as she prepares for the upcoming state championship and pursues her dream of competing at the national level.

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