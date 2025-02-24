DT
Home / Amritsar / Animal activists upset over non-utilisation of cow cess

Animal activists upset over non-utilisation of cow cess

PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:18 AM Feb 24, 2025 IST
Animal welfare activists and Rashtriya Gau Raksha Mahasangh handed over a memorandum to BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh. They pointed out that the Punjab Government had failed to open adequate cow shelters despite collecting huge amounts as cow cess.

Dr Rohan Mehra, president Rashtriya Gau Raksha Sangh, said the Gau Sewa Commission, Punjab, had assured to open 500 cow shelters in the state from the money collected from cow cell. He claimed that over 1 lakh cows were roaming on the roads. He urged the BJP leader to ask the Central Government to look into the embezzlement of cow cess in Punjab.

He said the cows roaming on roads are leading to mishaps and causing inconvenience to commuters. He said their association had repeatedly urged the ruling government in the state to construct new cow shelters so that these animals could be kept there.

He said if the government cannot use the cow cess for welfare of these animals, then it should stop collecting the cess altogether.

Among those present on the occasion included Punjab vice-president Sanjeev Sharma and BJP general secretary (Central) Satish Arora.

