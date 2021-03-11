Animal lovers hold protest, burn Bhagwant Mann’s effigy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 20

The Anti-crime and Animal Protection Association on Friday condemned the orders of the Additional Director-General of Police (Commando) to remove unregistered pet dogs from the government residential accommodations of police quarters, including of commando battalions and special operation group. The orders were reportedly issued a week ago.

Terming the directive as ‘inhuman’, Dr Rohan Mehra, chairman of the association, threatened to stage a demonstration all over the state if the state government failed to roll back the orders.

The members of the association held a protest and burned an effigy of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

“A pet animal becomes a part of the family. We failed to understand the logic behind the orders. How can a person abandon their family members all of a sudden without any valid reasons,” Dr Mehra said.

He said in the orders, the ADGP (Commando) had asked the cops of commando battalions living in government residential quarters whether they had got the permission under PPR 3.32 for keeping the pets. If not, they were directed to leave the pets out of the government residential quarters. The order stated that in case they failed to do so, punitive action would be taken against them, he added.

The association members raised slogans against the Punjab Government. Dr Mehra said the animal lovers voted for AAP with lots of hopes. The association urged CM Bhagwant Mann to withdraw the orders within a week or they would be forced to hold agitations all over the state.