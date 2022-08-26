Animal lovers to gherao Mayor's office on Sept 2

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 25

Animal lovers led by the Anti-Crime and Animal Protection Association today threatened to gherao the office of Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu on September 2.

Association president Dr Rohan Mehra said the decision was taken following a meeting of animal lovers and various social organisations. He said the protest would be held in protest against the Municipal Corporation’s “indifferent” attitude towards stray cows, which were seen roaming on city roads despite the fact that funds worth crores were collected by the government and MC in the name of cow cess.

He alleged that cows ailing with various diseases were left on roads to die. He said unfortunately no adequate arrangements were made for their treatment during such epidemics.