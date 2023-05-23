Animals damage fencing along Cantonment-Khalsa College road

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 22

The chain link fence set up to demarcate and protect green belts alongside the road from Cantonment towards Khalsa College and Guru Nanak Dev University has been broken by stray animals within three months of its installation.

The administration had installed the fence after planting flowers and other saplings just before the G20 Summit in the city. However, stray animals, especially cows, have damaged it. Residents complain that stray animals are not only a big hurdle in maintaining green belts, but also cause a disruption in the smooth of traffic and road accidents in the city.

“Cows can been seen grazing on the greenery on the central verges. While the administration plants saplings, these are eaten by stray animals,” said Kulwinder Sharma, a resident, demanding that all stray cows should be shifted to cow shelters.

Residents say even though they are paying cow cess on electricity, alcohol and purchase of vehicles, the number of stray cows is increasing on roads with each passing year. “The money collected from the cow cess should be used for taking care of the animals as these have become a big problem in the city,” said another resident Harnam Singh.