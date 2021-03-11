'Anmol Sikh Rattan' award for Padma Shri Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Amritsar, April 25
The SGPC has conferred Anmol Sikh Rattan Award on Padma Shri Vikramjit Singh Sahney for his exemplary services like supply of oxygen concentrators and cylinders to Punjab, rehabilitating Afghan refugees and providing skill development courses and jobs to make Sikh youths self-reliant.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said Sahney had helped SGPC to set up seven oxygen camps at various places in the state and also arranged oxygen concentrators at the time of Covid-19 crisis.
He also appreciated Sahney’s services for rehabilitating over 500 Afghan Sikh refugees for the last two years. Dhami discussed setting up of World Skill Centres in collaboration with the SGPC in Punjab.
Showing gratitude towards the SGPC, Sahney said he was humbled by this honour. “As a true Punjabi, it was my utmost duty to provide oxygen and other facilities when they were critically needed in Punjab. Similarly, my aim is to further step up job-oriented skill courses for Punjabi youth to make them self-sufficient,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs
Heavy police force deployed in Ropar ahead of Alka Lamba's appearance before SIT
Congress leaders stage protest