'Anmol Sikh Rattan' award for Padma Shri Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 25

The SGPC has conferred Anmol Sikh Rattan Award on Padma Shri Vikramjit Singh Sahney for his exemplary services like supply of oxygen concentrators and cylinders to Punjab, rehabilitating Afghan refugees and providing skill development courses and jobs to make Sikh youths self-reliant.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said Sahney had helped SGPC to set up seven oxygen camps at various places in the state and also arranged oxygen concentrators at the time of Covid-19 crisis.

He also appreciated Sahney’s services for rehabilitating over 500 Afghan Sikh refugees for the last two years. Dhami discussed setting up of World Skill Centres in collaboration with the SGPC in Punjab.

Showing gratitude towards the SGPC, Sahney said he was humbled by this honour. “As a true Punjabi, it was my utmost duty to provide oxygen and other facilities when they were critically needed in Punjab. Similarly, my aim is to further step up job-oriented skill courses for Punjabi youth to make them self-sufficient,” he said.

