Anmolpreet tops in dist; Rajbir, her namesake bag 2nd, 3rd slots

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, April 28

It was once again an all-girl show in the PSEB Class 8 Board results as top three positions in the district were bagged by girls. Anmolpreet Kaur, a student of Standard Public High School, Dhulka (Tarsikka block), Amritsar, had the distinction of being the topper in the district as the Punjab School Education Board declared the results. Anmolpreet scored 99.17 per cent with 595 marks out of 600. Her performance in the PSEB Board exams also put her at fifth rank in the overall state merit list.

Rajbir Kaur and another student also by the name of Rajbir Kaur, both students of Sri Dashmesh Senior Secondary School, Kotla Sultan Singh, bagged the second and third position respectively in the district. While Rajbir Kaur scored 594/600 to get 99 per cent and a state rank of sixth, her school mate and namesake scored 593/600 to get 98.83 per cent and a state rank of seventh.

In the overall state-wise result, Amritsar ranked fifth with a total pass percentage of 98.88 per cent. The total students from Amritsar who appeared in the exam were 28,560 out of which 28, 241 passed.

District Education Officer (Secondary) Jugraj Singh expressed happiness over the Class 8 results and said that the students have proved that they are at par with any other Board in terms of performance. “The inclusion of technology-based teaching and efforts by teachers to reach out to the students through an individual approach has helped improve our result over last year,” he said.