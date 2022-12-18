Annual function at DAV International

Amritsar: DAV International School, Amritsar, organised its annual function, ‘Udaan’. The principal, Anjana Gupta, through her speech, shared the theme of the event. She said children were the future of the nation and life values were the success mantra to illuminate their future. Highlighting the responsibility of parents and their role in dealing with the sensitive and tender hearted children, she urged the parents to spend quality time with their children. She informed the audience about the efforts of 256 students of Classes, Nursery and UKG for the success of the grand event and applauded the efforts of the school fraternity for its contribution in the function. The budding artists of grades I and II presented a spellbinding dance performance, ‘Lakshmi Stuti’ to generate awareness about healthy lifestyle and importance of family. The chief guest in his address inspired the audience with his motivational speech and appreciated the hard work put in by the principal, students and the teachers of the school. Talking about the role of life values and personal cleanliness, he specifically mentioned that the message put forth through the dance presentation would have a deep impact on people and make them introspect their actions for the holistic development of the children.

Wellness conclave at Cambridge

Cambridge Junior hosted a health and wellness conclave in which a panel of doctors addressed the worries that the parents had about their children’s behaviour like social skills, and eating habits., The parents had a one-on-one coversation with Dr Rajiv Gupta, Dr Nishtha Gupta, Dr Tushya Om Parkash, Ms Guljeet Kaur and Ms Roshni Batra Adlakha about their children’s health. The initiative taken by the school was highly appreciated by the parents and the guest of honour.

Human Rights Day celebrated

A seminar dedicated to the International Human Rights Day was organised at Khalsa College of Nursing. In the programme speaker Yashpreet Kaur gave information about human rights and its significance and protection, to students in a lively presentation. Addressing the students, she emphasised that it was always important to remember that any patient suffering from any physical or mental ailment, while taking care of them during treatment, had equal human rights. On the occasion, principal Amanpreet Kaur said it was very important to organise such programmes which increase the knowledge of the students. On the occasion vice-principal Dr Neelam Hans and Prof Monica Dogra also participated.

DAV school students excel in event

Students of GND DAV Public School Bhikhiwind participated in Yuvan, young talent inter-school competition, organised by Hansraj Mahila Mahavidyalaya Jalandhar. Around 600 students from 40 schools participated in different competitions held at the event. The students of the school excelled in radio jockey hunt, fine arts, best out of the waste competitions. Radio jockey hunt team secured the first prize and best out of the waste team got the second prize. Principal Paramjeet Kumar appreciated the students for their success and congratulated the teachers for their achievement.

CKD schools to set up English labs

Members of the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) said a series of initiatives would be launched in CKD schools for introducing excellence in learning and upgrading to technological learning tools. A meeting was chaired by CKD president and Cabinet Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar. In order to upgrade the education standard of CKD schools to global level, it was decided to set up English labs in every school. Focus was laid on enhancement of learning and teaching quality in CKD schools. Intensive discussion during the meeting aimed at the supported innovation and the recognition of excellence in learning and teaching methods in CKD schools. Dr Njjjar said new standards of quality and value-based education were essential for improvement of education. He also stressed on dire need to introduce information technology applications in CKD schools in remote areas. It was decided in the meeting to plan and organise personality development programmes, orientation programmes, refreshers courses and other training and education quality enhancement programmes for principals and teaching faculty.

Games under ‘Fit India’ held

Tarn Taran: Students of Guru Gobind Singh Convent School, Sohawa (Sarhali), participated in the games organised in the school under ‘Fit India’ week. Principal Yogesh Kumar said events such as discus throw, shot put, javelin throw, long and triple camp, long races, walk race, football, volley ball, kho-kho and tug-of-war etc. were held, in which students participated with enthusiasm. School’s managing committee director Satish Kumar Duggal, while addressing the students on the occasion, delivered a massage of Baba Sukha Singh, a patron of the school managing committee, and said students were providing all possible sports facilities to keep them physically fit to make them mentally healthy. The participants were given refreshment and prizes were delivered to winners. TNS/OC