Annual LITART.COM-2023 event

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Spring Dale Senior School organised its annual “LITART.COM”-2023. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society shared that the idea behind this event is to provide a platform where the students from different schools across the zone, can exhibit and polish their literary, business and artistic skills. Many competitions like debate, calligraphy, painting and business vision etc were organised. Among 70 participants, students of The Millennium School was adjudged the overall winner of the event.

Thal Sena Camp

Cadet Yash Sharma of DAV College, Amritsar attended Thal Sena Camp, concluded at New Delhi. Yash is an active NCC cadet of army wing. While felicitating Yash, principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said that the aim of Thal Sena Camp is to give an exposure of army training, generating healthy competitive spirit and fostering a sense of discipline, leadership and national integration amongst the cadets. The cadets from different battalions and units participated in the camp.