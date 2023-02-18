Annual show ‘Nadaan Titli’ held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: SRA hosted its annual show “Nadaan Titli” for students of grade Nursery and LKG today. The Chief guest, Jahanjeb Akhtar, Chief commissioner of Income Tax, Amritsar, graced the occasion. Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries and read the annual report which highlighted the achievements of the school in both academic and co-curricular activities. The students of nursery and LKG exhibited the adverse effects of pollution on birds and animals. The main aim of the function was to motivate and spread awareness to save the mother earth and to share the importance of protecting environment. The enthralling performance of the tiny tots was the centre of attraction.

Career counselling session

SSSS College of Commerce for Women organised an orientation programme for parents of students of Class XII to acquaint them about the courses the students can opt after completing senior secondary in the streams of Commerce and Humanities. Director Jagdish Singh urged the parents to take into account the interest of the students as a prime factor while making choices with respect to courses they would opt for higher education. Over 150 parents attended the event and regarded it highly useful and relevant for them.

Seminar on Mosquitoes at KCA

The Zoological Society of PG department of Zoology organised a seminar on “Small Bites, Big Threats: Mosquitoes and their Eco-Friendly Control” today. The aim of the seminar was to create awareness among students about the various diseases spread by mosquitoes and their eco-friendly control measures. Students of BSc (Medical), BSc (Biotechnology) and MSc (Zoology) participated in the event. Dr Devinder Kaur Kocher, Professor, Department of Zoology, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, said there are various biological control ways to control mosquito populations to prevent the occurrence of diseases like malaria, dengue and chikunguniya.

GNDU Examination Results

The results of MA Dance, Semester – I, Bachelor of Food Science and Technology (Hons.), Semester-I, Bachelor of Tourism and Hotel Management, Semester - V, B.Design (Multimedia), Semester – VII, Bachelor of Food Science & Technology (Hons.), Semester-III, Bachelor of Food Science and Tech (Hons.), Semester-V, Sahitacharya (Master’s), Semester - I and Sahitacharya (Master’s), Semester - III of session December 2022 are declared by the Guru Nanak Dev University. The results will be available on University website www.gndu.ac.in, said Prof Palwinder Singh, professor, incharge (Examinations).

Rishi Bodh Utsav by DAV institutions

Rishi Bodh Utsav was organised by DAV institutions to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, the scholar, social reformer, and founder of Arya Samaj. The celebrations began with the havan ceremony held on the premises of DAV Public School Lawrence, Road, Amritsar. A shobha yatra was taken out with many dignitaries in attendance. Beautiful stalls were displayed by different DAV Institutions based on the teachings and principles of Arya Samaj and Arya Saints and Scholars. Chief Guest, Justice Pritam Pal, expressed his delight at the spirit of DAV institutions to work for the development of society.