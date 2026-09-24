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Home / Amritsar / Anomalies in voter list under shadow for long: Cong MP on SIR row

Anomalies in voter list under shadow for long: Cong MP on SIR row

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:00 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla
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Reacting to the SIR controversy, Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla said the Opposition had repeatedly raised questions over the deletion of names from electoral rolls, duplicate votes and transparency in the election process.

The alleged objections raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi have once again brought into focus issues that the Opposition had been highlighting on public platforms for a long time, the MP said.

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Aujla also referred to the changes made to the process of appointing Election Commissioners. He said the Central Government introduced a new law in 2023 concerning the appointment, service conditions and tenure of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners. Under the law, the selection committee comprises the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister.

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Aujla said: “The Opposition has therefore been questioning whether the presence of two government representatives on a three-member committee limits the role of the Opposition member in the appointment process.”

“Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi too has raised questions over the

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SIR and alleged irregularities in voter lists many a time,” he added.

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