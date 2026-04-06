Another Amritsar village bans same-village marriages, warns of social boycott

Adliwal village near Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport has passed a controversial resolution banning marriages within the same village. The decision was taken during a panchayat meeting held at the village gurdwara, sparking debate across the region.

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Village sarpanch Ranjit Singh said such marriages often led to disputes and disturbed the peace of the community. “We have seen tensions rise in the past due to these relationships. This step has been taken to maintain harmony in the village,” he said.

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As per the resolution, any couple entering a same-village marriage would face social boycott. The panchayat has also warned that residents who help or support such couples would also be boycotted.

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This is not an isolated case. Around two months ago, Dhariwal Kaler village near Ajnala had passed a similar resolution, indicating a growing trend in rural areas of Amritsar district.

In another strong decision, the Adliwal panchayat has also resolved to take strict action against those supporting drug peddlers. The members said any villager or political leader found helping accused drug sellers at police stations would be publicly reprimanded. “We will not tolerate any support for drug trafficking. Anyone trying to influence such cases will face public action,” the panchayat said.

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The twin resolutions — on marriage and drugs — have triggered mixed reactions, with some residents supporting the move for maintaining order, while others have raised concerns over personal freedom.