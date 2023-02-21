Another bank robbery rocks Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 20

After the Amritsar city police claimed to have cracked the sensational broad daylight robbery at a zonal branch of Punjab National Bank in Rani Ka Bagh, another branch of the same bank was looted by four armed robbers in Chogwan here today.

The branch was not fully functional as it was extensively damaged in a recent fire incident. The unidentified armed persons decamped with Rs 17,000 from the woman cashier of the branch.

Following the incident, the police reached the spot and started a probe. As per information, four miscreants came on two bikes. They snatched cash from the cashier at gunpoint. The police have started a probe and are scanning CCTV footage to find clues about the perpetrators.

Hitesh, an employee of the bank, said as the office was extensively damaged in the fire incident, repair work was being done by workers in the office. Neither the computers nor the CCTVs were working properly.

Around four masked persons arrived near the bank. Three of them entered the bank and looted cash from the cashier. He said a client had made a payment of Rs 25,000, some of which was already disbursed. The accused threatened the cashier and took away around Rs 17,000.

Attari DSP Parvesh Chopra said investigation was underway to identify and nab the suspects. “The police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to find clues about the robbers,” he said.

On February 16, two armed robbers had looted Rs 22 lakh from a PNB branch in Rani Ka Bagh. The city police had cracked the case and recovered the amount from arrested persons.