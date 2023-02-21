Another bank robbery rocks Amritsar

Amritsar, February 20
After the Amritsar city police claimed to have cracked the sensational broad daylight robbery at a zonal branch of Punjab National Bank in Rani Ka Bagh, another branch of the same bank was looted by four armed robbers in Chogwan here today.
The branch was not fully functional as it was extensively damaged in a recent fire incident. The unidentified armed persons decamped with Rs 17,000 from the woman cashier of the branch.
Following the incident, the police reached the spot and started a probe. As per information, four miscreants came on two bikes. They snatched cash from the cashier at gunpoint. The police have started a probe and are scanning CCTV footage to find clues about the perpetrators.
Hitesh, an employee of the bank, said as the office was extensively damaged in the fire incident, repair work was being done by workers in the office. Neither the computers nor the CCTVs were working properly.
Around four masked persons arrived near the bank. Three of them entered the bank and looted cash from the cashier. He said a client had made a payment of Rs 25,000, some of which was already disbursed. The accused threatened the cashier and took away around Rs 17,000.
Attari DSP Parvesh Chopra said investigation was underway to identify and nab the suspects. “The police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to find clues about the robbers,” he said.
On February 16, two armed robbers had looted Rs 22 lakh from a PNB branch in Rani Ka Bagh. The city police had cracked the case and recovered the amount from arrested persons.
Probe on
Investigation is underway to identify and nab the suspects. The police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to find clues about the robbers. — Parvesh Chopra, attari dsp
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...