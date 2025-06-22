Another BKI module member arrested in Amritsar; 2 pistols seized

A day after busting a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module with the arrest of one youth, the Amritsar police have apprehended another member of the terror organisation and recovered two sophisticated pistols from him.

The accused identified as Vishal Singh (21) from Dhanoe Kalan village under Gharinda police station was caught by CIA-I staff from the Division C police station area.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “The police team led by CIA in-charge Amolakdeep Singh arrested Vishal with two .32 bore pistols smuggled from Pakistan.” Initial investigations revealed that the weapons were smuggled via drones.

Vishal Singh was an operative of UK-based handler Dharam Singh alias Dharam Sandhu, associated with Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda. The weapons were intended for gangsters and terrorists to carry out targeted killings and destabilise the country, he said.

Vishal also had a pending NDPS case where 50 grams of heroin was seized from him.

On Saturday, police arrested another module operative, Onkar Singh alias Nawab (18), from Jalalusma village under Mehta police station. Police recovered six sophisticated weapons from him, including four Austria-made 9mm Glock pistols and two Turkey-made .30 bore PX5 pistols.