Another city man gets Rs 30-lakh extortion call

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, December 24

Another city resident received an extortion call from an unidentified person, who claimed to be a member of the gangster Goldy Brar’s gang.

Victim getting calls since December 4 The victim, Sukhraj Singh of Mehta Chowk, was getting calls since December 4. He lodged a complaint with the police on Friday. The caller also told him that he was tracking his movement. He told him about the car in which he was travelling.

The victim, Sukhraj Singh of Mehta Chowk, said he got a call from a virtual number. The caller identified himself to be an associate of gangster Goldy Brar, who is wanted in the killing of Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moosewala, in broad daylight. Sukhraj said the caller demanded Rs 30-lakh extortion and threatened to kill him, if his demand was not met.

On his complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified person under Sections 387 and 507 of the IPC. They began investigations to identify and nab the suspect.

In a similar instance earlier, a cloth trader, Sukha Singh, a resident of Mehta Chowk area, got an extortion call from an unknown number. Sukha told the police that his son got a call from a ‘virtual’ number on his mobile phone around 8.15 am on December 14. The caller asked him to come outside the house while threatening to shoot him. He said three days later, he received a call from the same number and the suspect asked him to arrange Rs 1 crore or else be ready to die. He said he again received calls from different numbers, but he did not respond and lodged a complaint with the Mehta police.

Following his complaint, the Mehta police registered a case under Sections 387 and 507 of the IPC in this connection.

Sub-Inspector Baldev Singh, investigating officer in both cases, said investigations were on to identify the suspects.

Last night, the city police arrested two youths who sought Rs 20-lakh extortion money from a fish trader in the city. They were arrested following an encounter on the Airport road. One of them was injured in the firing.