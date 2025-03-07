DT
Home / Amritsar / Another criminal arrested following encounter in Amritsar

Another criminal arrested following encounter in Amritsar

Gurpreet Singh is arrested following interrogation of Sikanderbir Singh and Armandeep Singh
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 03:15 PM Mar 07, 2025 IST
Police at the spot of encounter in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
Yet another criminal was arrested by the city police following a brief exchange of fire near the holy city drain on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

He was identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Patti in Tarn Taran. The police seized .32 bore pistol with three live rounds along with an XUV.

He was arrested following the interrogation of Sikanderbir Singh and Armandeep Singh, who were arrested by the police on March 3 with 285gm of heroin, a 9mm Glock pistol, and a .32 bore pistol in their possession.

According to the police, Gurpreet did not have a previous criminal record.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the police received a tip-off about Gurpreet’s movements.

The police also said that their accomplice, Ranjodh Singh alias Yudhvir Singh of village Sandhra, was yet to be arrested.

