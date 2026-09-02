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Home / Amritsar / Another departure delay earns SpiceJet flyers’ wrath; those stranded get into hot exchange with ground staff in Amritsar

Another departure delay earns SpiceJet flyers’ wrath; those stranded get into hot exchange with ground staff in Amritsar

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:59 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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SpiceJet has once again invited the ire of flyers. After the airline delayed the city-Dubai flight on Tuesday, protests were witnessed at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport.

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The flyers approached the airline’s counter staff and a heated exchange followed.

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The flight, scheduled

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to depart at 8.40 am, reportedly took off at 11 pm, leaving around 70 to 80 passengers stranded.

The travellers said the airline failed to give them any prior information about the delay. A flyer, who had come from Jalandhar, said they were made to wait in the open, with their request to let them in turned down.

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The situation turned

tense when passengers confronted the staff and demanded that the airline’s manager be called to address their grievance.

Expressing anger over the arrangements, another

passenger said around

70-80 travellers were forced

to sit outside in the sweltering heat.

A similar disruption involving a SpiceJet Amritsar-Dubai flight had occurred just a day before. The flight was reportedly delayed by around 17 to 18 hours, following which the flyers took to sloganeering, venting their anger.

During Sunday’s disruption, the flyers had complained of apathy and the airline’s slack approach towards making alternative arrangements for those stranded.

The airport duty officer refused to comment. For the airline’s version, nobody was available at the airport.

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