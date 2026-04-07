Another hamlet in Amritsar district bans same-village marriage, warns of social boycott

In a controversial move, Adliwal village near Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport has passed a resolution banning marriages within the same village. The decision was taken during a panchayat meeting held at the village gurdwara, sparking debate across the region.

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Sarpanch Ranjit Singh said that such marriages often led to disputes and disturb the peace of the community. “We have seen tension rise in the past due to such relationships. This step has been taken to maintain harmony in the village,” he said.

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As per the resolution, any couple going for a same-village marriage will face social boycott. The panchayat has also warned that residents who help or support such couples will also be boycotted. This is not an isolated case. Around two months ago, Dhariwal Kaler village near Ajnala had passed a similar resolution, indicating a growing trend in rural areas of Amritsar district.

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In another decision, the Adliwal panchayat has also resolved to take strict action against those supporting drug peddlers. The members stated that any villager or political leader found helping drug sellers at police stations will be publicly reprimanded. “We will not tolerate any support for drug trafficking. Anyone trying to influence such cases will face public action,” the panchayat stated.

The villagers further said that in case a person was arrested with drugs, usually a village-level leader due to his interest in politics comes to his rescue. They stated that due to this condition, the drug peddlers often go scot-free.

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The twin resolutions on marriage and drugs have triggered mixed reactions, with some residents supporting the move for maintaining order, while others have raised concerns over personal freedom and social pressure.

The developments highlight the ongoing tussle between traditional village norms and changing social values in Punjab, making it a story that continues to draw attention across the state.