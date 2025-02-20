DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Another haul of 3-kg heroin seized in Amritsar

Another haul of 3-kg heroin seized in Amritsar

Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, said that the recovery was made following Harmandeep Singh's disclosure
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:54 PM Feb 20, 2025 IST
Contraband seized by counter intelligence, Amritsar. 
Following investigations into the seizure of 10-kg of heroin from one Harmandeep Singh, counter intelligence officials in Amritsar have confiscated another haul of drugs by recovering 3-kg of contraband from his accomplice, identified as Lovepreet Singh.

Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, said that the recovery was made following Harmandeep Singh's disclosure. He said that Lovepreet was arrested near the bus stand at Khasa, located on the Amritsar-Attari GT Road.

"Acting swiftly on forward and backward linkages of Harmandeep Singh arrested yesterday, Counter Intelligence, in a follow-up action, made a significant breakthrough by recovering an additional 3kg of heroin from Lovepreet Singh," said the DGP on X.

Lovepreet Singh has been arrested and named as a suspect in the case, bringing the total recovery to 13-kg. He reiterated that Punjab Police remains committed to eliminating drug trafficking and ensuring a safer Punjab.

