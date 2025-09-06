DT
Home / Amritsar / Another house collapses, no casualty in Amritsar

Another house collapses, no casualty in Amritsar

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:21 AM Sep 06, 2025 IST
Another building collapse was reported in the city today, as the occupants blamed heavy rain in the region for the last few days for the incident. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported as the family was not at home at the time of the incident.

The house, located in densely populated Sahibjada Fateh Singh Nagar in Gate Hakima area, belonged to Paramjit Kaur and her husband Amarjit Singh, who lived there with their 15-year-old daughter. The family members had stepped out earlier in the day and as such were saved from the tragedy. Even as several old and unsafe buildings have collapsed in the city during the rainy season, this particular building was constructed by the family recently.

“We have lost not just our house, but also our savings. Heavy showers in the past few days weakened the structure and led to the collapse,” Paramjit said, holding the rain responsible for the damage.

