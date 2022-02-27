Another liquor smuggler in police net in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 26

Another liquor smuggler landed in the police net here on Saturday. He was identified as Hira Singh, a resident of Kot Khalsa. The police have recovered 110 boxes of English wine and beer of different brands from him.

Prabhjot Singh Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the police intercepted the accused from Gwal Mandi Swadeshi Mill, where they had installed a checkpoint. The police team recovered two boxes of liquor from him at that time.

During interrogation, he told the police about a godown, where more liquor was stashed. Virk said a police team along with excise officials raided the spot and confiscated 108 boxes of liquor and beer. He was produced in court and brought on police remand for further interrogation.

On Friday, the police had arrested another liquor smuggler Santokh Singh, who also belonged to Gawal Mandi area. From him, the police had recovered 70 boxes of English wine. According to the police, he was an inter-state liquor smuggler and had smuggled the same after concealing the boxes in a special compartment made between the driver’s cabin and the back side of the truck.