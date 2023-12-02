Another recovery agent robbed of Rs 1.25 lakh

Amritsar, December 1
In another incident, a recovery agent was robbed by unknown armed persons here yesterday. They decamped with the bag containing
Rs 1.23 lakh in cash and a tab from the victim, identified as Sumit Kumar, alias Giri.
The police said a case had been registered, but any clues about the perpetrators were yet to be found. The police got the CCTV footage of the suspects, but it was blur. Further investigation was in progress.
Giri stated to the police that he works in Bharat Finance Company as recovery agent. He said yesterday, around 1.40 pm he was going to the residence of Kuljit Kaur, located near Gurdwara Baba Jeewan Singh on the airport road, for collecting instalment. The victim said when he reached in front of her house, two bike-borne youth with covered faces arrived there. He said the pillion rider, who was wearing a track suit and black coloured “parna” (headgear), opened fire behind him. He fired another shot near victim’s foot to intimidate him.
Giri said the suspects snatched his bag containing Rs 1.25 lakh in cash, a Samsung tab and documents of the customers and fled from the spot. ASI Hardeep Singh, investigating officer (IO), said a case was registered against unidentified suspects in this connection. On Wednesday, four armed persons had looted Rs 18,000 from a recovery agent at Sarchur village in Majitha.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura
Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...