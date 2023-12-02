Another recovery agent robbed of Rs 1.25 lakh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 1

In another incident, a recovery agent was robbed by unknown armed persons here yesterday. They decamped with the bag containing

Rs 1.23 lakh in cash and a tab from the victim, identified as Sumit Kumar, alias Giri.

The police said a case had been registered, but any clues about the perpetrators were yet to be found. The police got the CCTV footage of the suspects, but it was blur. Further investigation was in progress.

Giri stated to the police that he works in Bharat Finance Company as recovery agent. He said yesterday, around 1.40 pm he was going to the residence of Kuljit Kaur, located near Gurdwara Baba Jeewan Singh on the airport road, for collecting instalment. The victim said when he reached in front of her house, two bike-borne youth with covered faces arrived there. He said the pillion rider, who was wearing a track suit and black coloured “parna” (headgear), opened fire behind him. He fired another shot near victim’s foot to intimidate him.

Giri said the suspects snatched his bag containing Rs 1.25 lakh in cash, a Samsung tab and documents of the customers and fled from the spot. ASI Hardeep Singh, investigating officer (IO), said a case was registered against unidentified suspects in this connection. On Wednesday, four armed persons had looted Rs 18,000 from a recovery agent at Sarchur village in Majitha.