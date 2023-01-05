Another video of cop under influence of drugs goes viral

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 4

Two days after two cops were arrested for consuming drugs in a car by the Chheharta police, another video has gone viral on social media in which a cop can be seen allegedly under the influence of drugs on Chamrang Road yesterday. The incident highlights the fact that rampant substance abuse in Punjab has taken its toll on the Punjab police as well.

This is not the first time that cops were found indulging in drug abuse. In 2020 the Amritsar rural police had conducted dope test among the cops and had found several policemen consuming drugs. Similarly, in 2019, dope tests’ of 13 cops were found positive.

An ASI posted with the Tarn Taran police was dismissed by the Punjab Government after a video of him taking drugs went viral on social media in August 2020, while an ASI and a constable posted with the amritsar rural police were arrested after their video of consuming drugs went viral in 2017.

On Monday, the Chheharta police arrested two cops after they were caught by the residents of the area consuming drugs in a car in Dhingra Colony located on the Ram Tirath road.

They were later identified as head constable Kanwaljit Singh posted at the Daburji police station and head constable Jang Bahadur posted at the Lopoke police station here.

CP Jaskaran Singh said the department takes necessary action whenever a cop is found to be a drug addict. He said investigations were being carried out to identify the cop.