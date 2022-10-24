Another video of drug addicts goes viral

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 23

Another video of some people allegedly consuming drugs in Chamrang road area has gone viral on the social media.

In the grab, around five youths can be seen taking drugs in a street. While one of them allegedly brought drugs, a couple of them injected the same in their legs.

The video has once again highlighted the problem of rampant drug abuse and easy availability of the same in various parts of the city despite the police making efforts to nail the drug peddlers to curtail the supply line.

Parminder Singh Bhandal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order said besides arresting the drug peddlers, the police have also initiated measures to make people of the menace. He said people should also cooperate with the police by informing them about the notorious elements in their areas.