Anti-drug drives by parties mere poll gimmicks: Laxmi Kanta Chawla

Questioning the purpose of the anti-drug campaigns being run by political parties, former Punjab minister and BJP leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla called them “mere election gimmicks”.

Mincing no words, Chawla said all political parties in Punjab were campaigning to eradicate drug abuse but “were not willing to look within.”

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“They are organising rallies, and prominent leaders are visiting to console families of victims. They are blaming each other, but none is willing to look within,” she said.

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“If the various political parties that have governed Punjab over the past 20 years have the courage, they should openly disclose how much drug was imported into Punjab during their tenure, how much was sold, and how many people died due to it,” she added.

She further added, “I believe that the campaign against drugs is merely an election gimmick. States where alcohol is sold, where the excise minister, who promotes alcohol sales, is praised in the Assembly, and where liquor shops are opened near schools, colleges, railway stations, and temples, have no right to run election campaigns in the name of drugs.”

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Chawla said if the parties truly wanted to eradicate alcohol, then they should first ban it. The BJP leader said the political parties should make their members pledge not to support drug dealers, consume drugs themselves, and “stop the mere election gimmick in the name of drugs.”

The statement comes days before the Amritsar leg of the BJP’s Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra.

Meanwhile, district BJP president Salil Kapoor, while addressing a meeting of the party’s senior citizen cell, said the Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra would reach Amritsar on September 23.

The rally will cover Chheharta and Valmiki Chowk before concluding at Putlighar Chowk. On September 24, the yatra will commence from Lahori Gate and from there, via Lohgarh Chowk, Hall Gate Chowk, and Ram Bagh Chowk, it will reach the central Valmiki temple and later will pass through the Amritsar East constituency via Maqboolpura Chowk.

On September 25, the yatra will cover the North Constituency and Majitha.

Salil Kapoor said the senior citizen cell would play a crucial role in motivating the youth against drug abuse and spreading this message among the public.