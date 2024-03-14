Anti-drug programmes organised

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

The city police organised a drug awareness programme at Senior Secondary and Residential Meritorious School falling in the Gate Hakima and Chheharta police station areas today.

The artists performing in the programme sang songs to educate the schoolchildren and participants to stay away from drugs. Many social organisations also participated in the programmes. At the event, the students took an oath not to indulge in drugs and to participate in sports.

The children participated in judo, wrestling, and tug-of-war competitions on the occasion. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Satvir Singh, distributed trophies and certificates to the winners.

Police officials urged the gathering to cooperate with the police to eradicate the menace of drugs from society and asked them to share information with the police about those indulging in drug trafficking in their areas.

DCP Singh said, “In order to curb the drug menace, all sections of society should come forward and contribute to the cause if we want to make our society drug-free.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harkamal Kaur and Prabhjot Singh were also present on the occasion.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.