Anti-encroachment drive by police, Amritsar MC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 14

In a joint operation with the MC, the traffic police removed encroachments from ‘Bhrawan da dhaba’ to the Sakatri Gate.

During this operation, the illegal encroachments by shopkeepers and vendors on the roads and footpaths were removed.

They were further urged to not keep their goods outside the shop. The police officials stated that devotees coming from overseas to visit the Golden Temple have to face traffic jams due to such encroachments.

This campaign will be continued by the traffic staff, said officials.