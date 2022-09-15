Anti-encroachment drive by police, Amritsar MC

Amritsar, September 14
In a joint operation with the MC, the traffic police removed encroachments from ‘Bhrawan da dhaba’ to the Sakatri Gate.
During this operation, the illegal encroachments by shopkeepers and vendors on the roads and footpaths were removed.
They were further urged to not keep their goods outside the shop. The police officials stated that devotees coming from overseas to visit the Golden Temple have to face traffic jams due to such encroachments.
This campaign will be continued by the traffic staff, said officials.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 of 11 Congress MLAs join BJP in Goa
Defectors include ex-CM Digambar Kamat | BJP’s strength in 4...
Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi
6 Pakistani crew members and 2 Delhi residents who were supp...
HC to Punjab: Court nod must for mining tenders
Petitioner contends auction notices issued in ‘illegal, arbi...