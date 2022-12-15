Anti-encroachment drive held near Putlighar Bazaar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 14

The Traffic Police launched a special drive around Putlighar Bazaar to remove illegal encroachments and ensure smooth flow of traffic. As part of the already ongoing campaign against illegal encroachments, Rajesh Kakkar, ACP (Traffic), and Inspector Praveen Kumari inchaners Traffic Zone-3, along with traffic and MC staff removed the illegal encroachments made by shopkeepers on the footpaths outside their shops in Putlighar Bazaar (near Gurdwara Pipli Sahib). During a meeting with the shopkeepers, Kakkar appealed that the goods of their shops outside the streets.

Police officials asked the shopkeepers to cooperate with the traffic police and not display goods on the footpaths and also park the vehicles in a single line and help regulate traffic properly. So the general public would not have to face the problem of traffic jam. In future, if goods of the shops are placed outside on the footpath, action will be taken against them as per the law and challans will also be issued to the vehicles parking wrongly on the roads.