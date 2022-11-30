‘Anti-encroachment drive on Heritage Street will continue’

Amritsar, November 29
Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi will join the office tomorrow. Rishi said the drive against illegal encroachment on the Heritage Street would continue in the city.
There have been rumors that former MC Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj was transferred for his action against illegal encroachers on the Heritage Street. Kumar Saurabh had deployed a permanent team to keep a check on the Heritage Street. Some of the ruling party leaders reportedly press the MC staff to not take action in the area. However, he didn’t step back even after alleged political pressure.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Elections 2022: Curtains on campaign; 788 to vie for 89 seats in Ph-1
Voting tomorrow in 19 districts
6 killed as truck collides with bus in UP
The speeding truck broadsides a Lucknow depot bus