‘Anti-encroachment drive on Heritage Street will continue’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 29

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi will join the office tomorrow. Rishi said the drive against illegal encroachment on the Heritage Street would continue in the city.

There have been rumors that former MC Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj was transferred for his action against illegal encroachers on the Heritage Street. Kumar Saurabh had deployed a permanent team to keep a check on the Heritage Street. Some of the ruling party leaders reportedly press the MC staff to not take action in the area. However, he didn’t step back even after alleged political pressure.