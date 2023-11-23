Anti-microbial awareness week: Experts caution against self-medication

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 22

In an event to mark World Anti-microbial Awareness Week here on Wednesday, health experts here expressed concerns over the rising tendency to self-medication, stating that it could prove dangerous for the immune system.

The experts stated that a large number of people are indulging in self-medication these days as they have access to the Internet and other sources. They stated that medicines should be consumed only with the guidance of an expert and trained physician.

Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said it has also been noticed that people do not complete the entire course of medicine as prescribed by a doctor as soon as they start recovering. “Consuming more or less medicines are equally harmful. These should be consumed under the guidance of an expert,” he said.

He said a large section of the population is developing resistance to anti-bacterial and anti-viral medicines which is a cause for concern. He said doctors too can help in checking drug resistance among the residents by not prescribing unnecessary medicines.