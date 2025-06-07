In a joint operation, the Border Security Force with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force nabbed three youths and seized six pistols from their possession.

"A well-coordinated, precise intelligence based joint operation led to significant arrest of three outlaws and seizure of six pistols near an area adjacent Khalsa College here last evening," said BSF authorities in a statement issued here today.

Those arrested were identified as Rajan alias Raja of Amritsar, Paramjit Singh alias Pamma of Ghanupur and Dinesh Kumar alias Nishu of Chheharta here.

The recovered weapons included two Glock 19X pistols (made in Austria), two.30 bore pistols (made in Italy, Baretta USA), one.30 bore Star Mark pistol and one Baretta Gardone VT (made in Italy) APX Baretta 30 bore.

The BSF spokesman said the operation was carried out following an intelligence based specific input regarding an arms deal being conducted in an area near Khalsa College.

Apart from six pistols and six magazines, the police also seized a scooter, a motorcycle and four mobile phones from their possession.

All the pistols were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape with iron rings attached to each, indicating that they were smuggled from Pakistan via drones. Further, the investigation is underway to ascertain the links of the apprehended criminals and their motives.

DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said the three accused were associates of Jugraj Singh, who is currently lodged in Goindwal Sahib jail. As per preliminary investigation, the kingpin operated the racket through his advocate Munshi. Further probe in the matter was on.