Anticipatory bail of former AIT law officer rejected

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 6

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Randhir Verma on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail petition of former law officer of the Amritsar Improvement Trust Gautam Majithia, who was booked by the Vigilance Bureau under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act on July 4.

He had been evading arrest since then. While dismissing his bail petition, the court pointed out that there were serious allegations against him and on account of this he was not entitled to discretionary relief of pre-arrest bail.

“The custodial investigations of the accused is necessary for complete and effective investigations,” it pointed out.

Even after a lapse of two months, the Vigilance Bureau failed to nab Majithia. He had allegedly taken a bribe for releasing compensation to Jatinder Singh, a resident of Partap Avenue, who owned land in the New Amritsar area which was acquired by the AIT. The court had directed the Trust to release 20 per cent more compensation to him. He had approached then law officer Majithia who had allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from him for getting the compensation released.

Vigilance Bureau SSP Varinder Singh said raids were on to arrest the accused who had been absconding since the registration of the First Information Report.

Jatinder Singh told the VB that Majithia allegedly took Rs 7 lakh from him for releasing the compensation. He said Jatinder Singh said that he had 6.6 acres (20 bigha) which was acquired by the AIT on March 25, 2022. He said following a petition, the court directed the trust to release 20 per cent more compensation to him. He said he approached then law officer of the Amritsar Improvement Trust who demanded Rs 20 lakh from him for getting the compensation amount released. He said he took Rs 7 lakh from him as the initial payment and he made the video of the same.

According to the VB, Majithia was taking salary from the government and therefore was working as a public servant. It pointed out that he misused his position and demanding a bribe of Rs 7 lakh from Jatinder Singh invited action prime facie under the Prevention of Corruption Act.