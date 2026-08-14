Appetite for biz: 21-yr-old Amritsar lad’s food venture eyes Rs 10-cr profit

At just 21, BCom student at DAV College Mayank Mehra has turned his entrepreneurial ambition into a reality.

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Mayank, along with Rohit Vohra, has launched SHREE RM VENTURES, a food products venture operating under the brand SRM Gold.

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From spices and dry fruits to other selected food products, SRM Gold is steadily building its presence, with the venture expanding its distribution network through strategic tie-ups in Jalandhar, Jammu, Delhi and other parts of the country.

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“Currently, we are a two-month-old company and already branding agriculture produce as diverse as cumin, spices, cashews and other specific items from across India,” shared Mayank.

Coming from a business family, Mayank wanted to do something in the food industry, and not textiles.

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“While working on the idea of a start-up, I realised that there was a huge gap between quality agriculture produce and branding it for eventual consumer. I saw an opportunity, starting with small, but widely used products. Most consumers prefer quality marked and branded products, and we offer the same to producers, who otherwise have no awareness or skills for branding and marketing,” he said.

Investing Rs 35 lakh initially in the start-up, Mayank has already achieved average business turnover of up to Rs 80 lakh. “My goal is to achieve a target of Rs 10 crore by the end of this year,” he added.

Behind Mayank’s entrepreneurial leap is the inspiration and exposure provided by the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), DAV College, Amritsar.

Through innovation workshops, business idea competitions, awareness programmes, and entrepreneurship-focused activities, the IIC has encouraged students like Mayank to move beyond ideas and take the first steps towards building real businesses.

“It helps to understand how we can avail of government-led funding or back-hand support for start-ups. Also, understanding trademarks, registeration process, licences and quality assurances is also essential and the ICC helped me through guided mentorship by industry insiders,” he said.