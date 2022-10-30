Applications invited for Bhagat Singh youth award

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 29

The government has invited applications from eligible candidates for Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Raj Yuva Award 2021-22. The youth selected for the award will be honoured with a medal, scroll certificate and Rs 51,000 cash prize. Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Raj Yuva Award is given to the youth, who have done outstanding and commendable work in youth activities. He said the youth for the award have participated in various youth activities like youth welfare activities, National Service Scheme, NCC for the past years, cultural activities, mountain climbing, hiking tracking, sports, social service, national unity, blood donation, drug awareness, academic merit, feats of bravery, scouting and guiding and adventure activities.

He said that this award is only for the youth of Punjab and the age of the candidate should not be less than 15 years and not more than 35 years as on March 31. He said the candidate should be involved in youth welfare activities or social service and should be willing to continue these activities even after 2 years after receiving the award and these activities should help in social service and youth development. The Deputy Commissioner said the selection for this award will be done on the basis of his genuine desire and representation in social reform. He said the eligible candidates can send their applications and the file of their request (document) regarding the achievement to the office of the assistant director of youth services by November 30.