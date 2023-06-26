Applications invited for machines on subsidy

Amritsar, June 25
The Agriculture Department has asked farmers interested in getting machines for the management of crop residue on subsidy to submit their applications until July 20.
Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Jatinder Singh Gill said farmers can apply online on the ‘Agri Machinery’ portal of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. He added that farmer groups should take the benefit of the facility being provided under the scheme so that the practice of burning stubble can be mitigated.
The CAO said for more information, farmers can contact the concerned Block Agriculture Officer or the offices of Assistant Agricultural Engineer. The department has announced to provide balers and rakes (machines for making bales of straw), happy seeder (a machine that sows wheat by spreading the straw on the ground), zero till drill (for sowing wheat without ploughing the field), super seeder (for direct wheat sowing), reverse plough, paddy straw chopper/ shredder/ mulcher machines etc.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US-India friendship among 'most consequential' in world, tweets President Biden; PM Modi reacts
Biden tweets on PM Modi’s recent visit
12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam
7 injured in the accident
Long traffic jam on Chandigarh-Manali highway as road is blocked following landslides
The highway has been blocked since Sunday evening because of...
S&P Global Ratings retains FY24 India growth projection at 6 per cent
The GDP growth forecast for the current and the next fiscal ...
NIA arrests fourth accused in CPI (Maoist) revival case in Bihar
Says the accused was arrested on Friday for making efforts f...