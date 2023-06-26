Applications invited for machines on subsidy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 25

The Agriculture Department has asked farmers interested in getting machines for the management of crop residue on subsidy to submit their applications until July 20.

Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Jatinder Singh Gill said farmers can apply online on the ‘Agri Machinery’ portal of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. He added that farmer groups should take the benefit of the facility being provided under the scheme so that the practice of burning stubble can be mitigated.

The CAO said for more information, farmers can contact the concerned Block Agriculture Officer or the offices of Assistant Agricultural Engineer. The department has announced to provide balers and rakes (machines for making bales of straw), happy seeder (a machine that sows wheat by spreading the straw on the ground), zero till drill (for sowing wheat without ploughing the field), super seeder (for direct wheat sowing), reverse plough, paddy straw chopper/ shredder/ mulcher machines etc.