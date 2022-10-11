Applications invited for seeder machine

Amritsar, October 10
The Agriculture Department has asked farmers to file their applications online till October 15 for getting smart seeder machines on subsidy. The department officials stated that the subsidy on the machines is being given under Central Sector Scheme on promotion of agricultural mechanisation for in-situ management of Crop Residue. Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jatinder Singh Gill said farmers can visit agri machinery portal (agrimachinerypb.com) for filing applications.
