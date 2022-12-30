Applications invited from farmers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The District Agriculture Department has invited applications from farmers interested in getting farm machinery on subsidy till January 3. Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jatinder Singh Gill said interested farmers could visit the website of the department or get in touch with Agriculture Development officers of their respective areas. Gill said while individual farmers were given a subsidy of 50 per cent on the selected machines, farmer groups could avail of 80 per cent subsidy. TNS

Honour for Punjabi lecturer

Hoshiarpur: Popular poetess and storywriter Dr Neena Saini has been honoured with Bharat Ratan Atal Award by the Print Media Working Journalists Association in Lucknow. Having retired as a Punjabi lecturer from the Education Department, Chandigarh, her 10 stories and anthologies have already been published.