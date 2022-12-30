Applications invited from farmers

Amritsar: The District Agriculture Department has invited applications from farmers interested in getting farm machinery on subsidy till January 3. Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jatinder Singh Gill said interested farmers could visit the website of the department or get in touch with Agriculture Development officers of their respective areas. Gill said while individual farmers were given a subsidy of 50 per cent on the selected machines, farmer groups could avail of 80 per cent subsidy. TNS
Honour for Punjabi lecturer
Hoshiarpur: Popular poetess and storywriter Dr Neena Saini has been honoured with Bharat Ratan Atal Award by the Print Media Working Journalists Association in Lucknow. Having retired as a Punjabi lecturer from the Education Department, Chandigarh, her 10 stories and anthologies have already been published.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand
Pant was driving which met with an accident near Roorkee
Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Nath
Nath said no one in the history of the world has undertaken ...
CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider
Pant suffers injuries on his head, back and feet
Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G
Pant was on his way home in Roorkee