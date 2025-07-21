DT
PT
Appointment of 55 Asst Town Planners in Punjab hailed

Appointment of 55 Asst Town Planners in Punjab hailed

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:36 AM Jul 21, 2025 IST
Dr Balwinder Singh, former Head of Guru Ramdas School of Planning at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), has hailed the recent recruitment of young planners in Punjab as a significant step towards strengthening the state’s urban planning framework. Expressing pride over his role as an expert member in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), Dr Singh highlighted the selection of 55 Assistant Town Planners, along with several Planning Officers, for the State Town and Country Planning Department and Local Self-Government.

Speaking about the recruitment process, Dr Singh emphasised that the selections were conducted purely on merit under the chairmanship of Jatinder Singh Aulakh, known for his integrity. “I feel proud that the recruitment was transparent and based on merit. It will pave the way for strengthening the state’s planning institutions with fresh talent,” he said.

The Punjab chapter of the Institute of Town Planners, led by Chief Town Planner Pankaj Bawa, recently organised a chapter-building event to mark this development. It saw the presence of senior retired town planners, working professionals from the Town and Country Planning Department, Local Self- Government, and faculty from Guru Ramdas School of Planning.

Coinciding with the World Population Day, the event also featured a lecture by the former Deputy Director of Census, focusing on the role of planners in managing population challenges through structured urban development.

Addressing the newly recruited planners, Dr Balwinder Singh conveyed a message of integrity and hard work. “The future of Punjab’s urban development now rests in the hands of these young professionals. I urge them to work with dedication and honesty,” he said.

Dr Singh extended

gratitude to the current state government for ensuring a fair and transparent selection process, which he said has restored faith in public recruitment systems.

