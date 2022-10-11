Appointment of non-teaching staff cleared by GNDU Syndicate

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 10

The meeting of Guru Nanak Dev University’s Syndicate was held on Monday despite the opposition from the Guru Nanak Dev University Teacher’s Association (GNDUTA). The members, chaired by VC Jaspal Singh Sandhu, approved several appointments of the non-teaching staff that were pending for long.

The Syndicate cleared regular appointments of assistant registrars, library staff, press and publication staff, sehar-centre staff, computer related technical staff like data entry operator, computer operator, assistant programmer, etc. The posts of senior technical assistant/lab superintendent that were vacant for the past 20 years were restored by the Syndicate. With this, about 24 technical employees, who are waiting for promotion for a long time, including senior technicians, technicians, junior technicians etc. will get promoted.

Rajnish Bhardwaj, secretary, GNDU non-teaching front, said the non-teaching employees of the university have been awaiting these appointments and promotions for long.

Meanwhile, the GNDUTA representatives, who had opposed the meeting, said they have not received any intimation or information regarding the agenda of the meeting and decisions taken at the meeting. They had written to the Governor and CM to call of the meeting citing ongoing vigilance probe against VC and several other office holders and possibility of unfair decisions being taken. While registrar KS Kahlon said the meeting was held as per schedule to discuss and decide upon routine matters, the GNDUTA had several times claimed that the proceedings of the meeting are not uploaded on university website as per the constitution of the university.

Promotions approved