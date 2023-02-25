Apron inaugurated at airport in Amritsar

Amritsar, february 24
A new apron constructed at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport was inaugurated here on Thursday. The Airports Authority of India officials stated that after obtaining all the due clearances, the facility was made available for the parking of aircrafts. The apron can accommodate 10 code-C type aircrafts, taking the total aircraft parking capacity at the airport from 15 to 25.
Amritsar airport director VK Seth said the apron was constructed at a cost of Rs 43.97 crore. With this new parking facility, Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport now can accommodate more number of diversions and delayed flights during bad weather conditions. It can serve better to its passengers, he said.
