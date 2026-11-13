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Home / Amritsar / AQI 218; farm fires behind rise in Amritsar, say experts

AQI 218; farm fires behind rise in Amritsar, say experts

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:19 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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a firefighter puts out a fire that broke out in a garbage dump in Amritsar on Thursday. Photos: Vishal Kumar
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The city’s air quality deteriorated today, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 218.

The AQI, which is recorded by the air monitoring device installed at the Golden Temple, was 164 on Wednesday.

Attributing the rise to stubble burning, environmental experts said 5,517 farm fires were reported across the state since the start of the harvesting season, with the maximum cases coming from Ferozepur, Tarn Taran and Sangrur districts.The experts said waste burning and cracker bursting too had added to the pollution levels.

Last month, cases of stubble burning were less. As per data released by the Punjab Pollution Control Board, there were 154 incidents of stubble burning till October 29. Inspections were carried out in 150 locations and stubble burning confirmed at 75 sites. The trend went downwards in Amritsar, which recorded only 152 farm fires. The number was extremely high, 472 in 2024.

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