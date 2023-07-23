Area under basmati set to increase

Amritsar, July 22
The area under basmati varieties is expected to touch 1.35 lakh hectares this paddy season against the area of 1.08 lakh hectares last year. Comparatively better prices last year, high yield and efforts by the agriculture department to encourage farmers to produce export quality basmati are reported to be the factors that have caused the increase.
