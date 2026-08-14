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Home / Amritsar / Argument over tea turns violent in Amritsar hospital ward

Argument over tea turns violent in Amritsar hospital ward

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:11 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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An argument over hot tea took a violent turn at the Bebe Nanaki ward of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

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Complainant Sarbjit Singh, a resident of Hussainpura, told the police that a person threw tea at his wife in the ward. When he confronted the accused, the latter, along with others, assaulted him.

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He added that the matter was diffused earlier, but

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in the evening the accused beat him up.

The police said they had initiated action and asked the victim for a medico legal report for further investigation.

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Sarbjit, who suffered serious injuries, was rushed to hospital.

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