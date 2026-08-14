Argument over tea turns violent in Amritsar hospital ward

An argument over hot tea took a violent turn at the Bebe Nanaki ward of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

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Complainant Sarbjit Singh, a resident of Hussainpura, told the police that a person threw tea at his wife in the ward. When he confronted the accused, the latter, along with others, assaulted him.

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He added that the matter was diffused earlier, but

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in the evening the accused beat him up.

The police said they had initiated action and asked the victim for a medico legal report for further investigation.

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Sarbjit, who suffered serious injuries, was rushed to hospital.