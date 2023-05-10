Arhtiyas upset over poor lifting

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

Even as the local administration claims to have streamlined the lifting of wheat stocks from the grain markets in the district, nearly 69 per cent of the procured wheat is still lying in the markets. Of the total 6.88 lakh metric tonnes of wheat procured so far, only 2.12 lakh MT has been shifted to the godowns.

District officials stated that nearly 11,950 MT of wheat was lifted on Tuesday. At this rate, it would take a long time before all the stock is shifted to godowns. The commission agents at the grain mandis complained that they and their workers were forced to remain present in the markets even though there was not enough work to do.

With the harvesting nearly over, the grain markets in the district witnessed the arrival of only 6,928 MT of wheat crop. The arhtiyas stated that workers engaged by them were from far-off villages and they usually stayed back in the mandis during the days of procurement.

“Now they want to leave as they are not getting enough work. If the lifting is completed at the earliest, we would be much relieved,” said Harwant Singh, a commission agent.

District Mandi officials stated that of the total procurement of 6.88 lakh MT so far, 6.50 MT had been procured by government agencies and 38,183 MT purchased by private buyers.

Meanwhile, the district administration stated that an amount of Rs 1,106 crore had been released to the farmers as payment for purchase of wheat crop. Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said the payment was being directly disbursed into the bank accounts of the farmers. The procurement agencies had been asked to ensure that payments for the crop were made within 48 hours of the procurement, he added.