Armed assailants kill scooter mechanic

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 5

A man identified as Jaspal Singh (46) was allegedly killed by armed persons in the Guru Ram Das market on the Tarn Taran road late last evening.

The incident took place when the victim, a scooter mechanic, was repairing a motorcycle at his shop. He died on the spot, while the accused identified as Shera, Happy, Gurjinder Guri and Rajbir fled from the scene.

The police said a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the accused.

According to the police, Jaspal had taken the shop on rent in the Guru Ram Das market, while the accused used to live on the upper floor of the shop. The accused suspected that Jaspal harassed and stalked a woman of their family. They also quarreled with him over the issue four days ago. However, the victim’s family members said Jaspal used to object the accused from throwing garbage in front of his shop.