Armed assailants rob courier boy of Rs 12K

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 12

Three unidentified armed persons with covered faces looted a courier boy when he was going to make a delivery at Bhitewad village falling under Rajasansi police station area here on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Jobanpreet Singh of Gujjarpura village. He told the police that he was a courier boy with a private company in Ajnala. He said yesterday he was going to deliver parcels on his bike and when he reached near Gurdwara Baba Narain at Bhitewad, three unidentified persons came on bike and stopped him. They started quarrelling with him. They took out Rs 12,430 from his pockets which he had got after delivering the parcels. They also snatched his mobile phone, purse, a bag containing around 40 parcels and bike after thrashing him. They fled towards the Bagge Kalan village side, he said

The police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC in this connection and further investigations were under way to identify the suspects.