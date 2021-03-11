Armed assailants rob courier boy of Rs 12K

Amritsar, August 12
Three unidentified armed persons with covered faces looted a courier boy when he was going to make a delivery at Bhitewad village falling under Rajasansi police station area here on Thursday.
The victim was identified as Jobanpreet Singh of Gujjarpura village. He told the police that he was a courier boy with a private company in Ajnala. He said yesterday he was going to deliver parcels on his bike and when he reached near Gurdwara Baba Narain at Bhitewad, three unidentified persons came on bike and stopped him. They started quarrelling with him. They took out Rs 12,430 from his pockets which he had got after delivering the parcels. They also snatched his mobile phone, purse, a bag containing around 40 parcels and bike after thrashing him. They fled towards the Bagge Kalan village side, he said
The police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC in this connection and further investigations were under way to identify the suspects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet
It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye
According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...
Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh
Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...
Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service
All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...