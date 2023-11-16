Armed Forces Flag Day: Cycle rally arrives in Amritsar from Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 15

Dedicated to the Armed Forces Flag Day, a cycle awareness rally from Chandigarh arrived here on Wednesday.

The rally reached the office of the Defence Services Welfare Department here. The rally will conclude at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh, on December 7, on the occasion of Flag Day.

Sukhbir Singh, Superintendent at the local office of the Defence Services Welfare Department, said the youth of Punjab had always served the country by joining the armed forces to maintain the unity and integrity of the country.

He said the cycle rally would instil patriotism among the youth and motivate them to join the security forces. He said the main objective was to spread awareness among the people about the sacrifices made by soldiers for the protection of the country and to motivate them to join the armed forces. He said besides that, the purpose of the rally was to inform the residents about Flag Day and encouraged them to contribute more.

He said the cycle rally would be flagged off by Brigadier Harcharan Singh, VSM (retd), from Punjab State War Heroes Memorial for Tarn Taran on November 16.