Armed gang loots 400 wheat sacks from govt warehouse

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According to the police, the stolen wheat was meant for distribution to beneficiaries under the government's subsidised ration scheme. The assailants reportedly entered the Pungrain godown after midnight, overpowered the watchmen, confined them in a room and threatened to kill them if they resisted.

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The robbers loaded about 400 wheat sacks onto a truck and fled the scene. Before escaping, they siphoned diesel from other trucks parked inside the warehouse premises and filled the vehicle used in the crime.

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A warehouse watchman said the gang first cut off the electricity supply to the premises. When he stepped out to check the power failure, he was overpowered by the armed men, who then locked him and the other guards inside a room before executing the theft.

The incident created panic in the area. Police teams inspected the spot and collected the CCTV footage from the warehouse and nearby locations to identify the culprits.

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Gurmeet Singh, investigating officer, said an FIR was registered in connection with the theft. He said the police were probing the case from multiple angles and analysing the CCTV footage to trace the accused.

A truck owner said that his vehicle, which had been parked inside the warehouse during the night, was also taken away by the accused along with the stolen wheat.

Cops have launched a manhunt to nab the miscreants.